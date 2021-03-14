Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,770 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,841.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,020 shares of company stock worth $300,955. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 384.21%.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.