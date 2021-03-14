Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

