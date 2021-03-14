Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to $1.40 at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $0.90 to $1.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.01.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CWEGF stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.