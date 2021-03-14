Critical Comparison: Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10% Empire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Albertsons Companies and Empire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61 Empire 0 2 3 0 2.60

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Empire.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Empire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.14 $466.40 million N/A N/A Empire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Empire on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations. It also owns an interest in the Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust to own, operate, and develop a portfolio of grocery and drug store anchored shopping centers, freestanding stores, and mixed use developments; and various equity accounted interests in Genstar partnerships that develop residential real estate properties in Ontario, Western Canada, as well as in the United States. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

