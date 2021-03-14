Critical Contrast: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) & MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and MGM Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.04 billion 10.95 $279.14 million $2.09 29.81 MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.97 $90.26 million $2.33 14.29

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Growth Properties. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.27% 16.66% 5.18% MGM Growth Properties 7.35% 1.15% 0.60%

Risk & Volatility

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and MGM Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 MGM Growth Properties 0 3 12 0 2.80

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $67.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats MGM Growth Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

