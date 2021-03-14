CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,522 shares of company stock valued at $178,285,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $199.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.57 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

