Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini Sells 4,167 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

