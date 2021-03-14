cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,184.64 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,184.64 or 0.08612225 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $851,402.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00446597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.82 or 0.00507997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011578 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.