CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of CYGIY stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.05 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

