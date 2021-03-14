CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after acquiring an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 471,216 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -253.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

