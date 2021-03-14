CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -253.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

