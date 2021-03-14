Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dakota Territory Resource stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

