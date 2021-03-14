Daniel L. Kempken Sells 2,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.