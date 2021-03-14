Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.05

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.05 and last traded at $144.87, with a volume of 38183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

