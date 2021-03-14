Dash Price Reaches $236.05 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Dash has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and $974.94 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.05 or 0.00392909 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.09 or 0.05158409 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,023,183 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

