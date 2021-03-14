Davis Selected Advisers Buys 13,449 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

RKT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 10,730,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,391,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

