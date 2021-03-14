Davis Selected Advisers Buys 545,100 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 30.36% of Davis Select International ETF worth $88,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. 16,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.89.

