Davis Selected Advisers Buys 8,090 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Noah were worth $46,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Noah by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

NOAH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,312. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

