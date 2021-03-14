Davis Selected Advisers Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,419,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $795,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA traded down $8.93 on Friday, hitting $231.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,778,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,797. The stock has a market cap of $627.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

