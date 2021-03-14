Davis Selected Advisers Sells 3,660 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.50% of Terreno Realty worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 458,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,260. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

