Davis Selected Advisers Sells 6,840 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 476,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,839. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

