Davis Selected Advisers Sells 818,355 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 818,355 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 1.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $348,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.87. The stock had a trading volume of 902,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,705. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

