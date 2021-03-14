Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 182.5% in February

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the February 11th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.99. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.42% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

