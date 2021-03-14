Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce sales of $115.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $109.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $519.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $524.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $539.48 million, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $545.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 200,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

