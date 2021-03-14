Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €128.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.75 ($162.06).

ETR DHER opened at €103.80 ($122.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -21.57.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

