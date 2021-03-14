DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,514 shares of company stock valued at $471,591. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of DMTK opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

