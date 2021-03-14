Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

