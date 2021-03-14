Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OMVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMVKY stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $53.25.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

