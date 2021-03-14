Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $145.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $139.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2,048.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 229,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in AGCO by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 349,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after buying an additional 197,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

