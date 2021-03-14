DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $664,390.62 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88.

Shares of DXCM opened at $357.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

