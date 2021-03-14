DIA (DIA) Price Tops $2.83 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. DIA has a market cap of $80.14 million and $50.91 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIA has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00004737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official website is diadata.org.

DIA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

