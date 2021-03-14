Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGEAF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. Diageo has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.