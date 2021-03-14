Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

DRNA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 956,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

