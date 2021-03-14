DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $74.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.16.

DKS stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

