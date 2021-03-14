Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the February 11th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Digerati Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 549,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,548. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

