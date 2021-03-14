Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.