Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Reaches $4.15 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $925,645.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $54.16 or 0.00090686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00636447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00068924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00034701 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,636 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.