Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSCSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

