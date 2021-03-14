Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58. Docebo has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.