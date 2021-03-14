Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.11.

DLTR opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $252,364,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

