Douglas Worman Sells 9,298 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

