Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCMF. Bank of America started coverage on Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on Dr. Martens in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Martens presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

