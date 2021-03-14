DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.81). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,728,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,913,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.