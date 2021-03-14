Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Drive Shack stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

