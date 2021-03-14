Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

