Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:DY traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.78. 392,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $101.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

