Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $462,000 Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

