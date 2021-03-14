Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $402,000 in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth about $2,958,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Weibo by 140.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of WB opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

