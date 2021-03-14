Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $431,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,236 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after acquiring an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,819 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $89.52 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

