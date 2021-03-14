Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $449,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $9,498,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of CELH opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

